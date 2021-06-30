Property developers and agents in the UK say they are selling an increasing number of homes to buyers from Hong Kong using virtual reality tools. Photo: Shutterstock Images Property developers and agents in the UK say they are selling an increasing number of homes to buyers from Hong Kong using virtual reality tools. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hongkongers turn to virtual reality to speed up UK property purchases as Covid-19 pandemic rules out in-person viewings

  • Live video tours, video conferencing and virtual augmented reality apps are helping Hongkongers to pick their UK property amid travel curbs
  • Some 2,203 homes in London worth £1.1 billion have been snapped up by Hongkongers between July and April: Benham and Reeves

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30am, 30 Jun, 2021

