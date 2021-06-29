The Queen’s Hill House public housing estate under construction in Fanling by the Hong Kong Housing Authority, on January 8, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong The Queen’s Hill House public housing estate under construction in Fanling by the Hong Kong Housing Authority, on January 8, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s housing land supply shrinks to 10-year low, setting the stage for home prices to spiral in one of the world’s costliest cities

  • The city’s government will release two sites capable of accommodating 200 flats for sale in the fiscal second quarter starting on July 1
  • Total housing supply could top 7,050 units this fiscal year, inclusive of 5,200 new flats and 1,650 units from the first quarter

Lam Ka-sing , Sandy Li  and Peggy Sito

Updated: 9:48pm, 29 Jun, 2021

The Queen’s Hill House public housing estate under construction in Fanling by the Hong Kong Housing Authority, on January 8, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
