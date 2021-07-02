Hong Kong’s office rental market is showing signs of a revival. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong government departments take advantage of falling rents to lease more office space in Kowloon
- The Transport Department recently signed a lease in Kowloon, while the Lands Department is looking additional office space, according to Knight Frank
- With more companies starting to expand amid an improving economy, the city’s grade A office market recorded its first net absorption since July 2019, JLL said
Hong Kong’s office rental market is showing signs of a revival. Photo: Robert Ng