Hong Kong’s office rental market is showing signs of a revival. Photo: Robert Ng Hong Kong’s office rental market is showing signs of a revival. Photo: Robert Ng
Business

Hong Kong government departments take advantage of falling rents to lease more office space in Kowloon

  • The Transport Department recently signed a lease in Kowloon, while the Lands Department is looking additional office space, according to Knight Frank
  • With more companies starting to expand amid an improving economy, the city’s grade A office market recorded its first net absorption since July 2019, JLL said

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Updated: 7:30am, 2 Jul, 2021

