A British Airways plane passes over homes in Myrtle Avenue as it comes in to land at Heathrow Airport, London. Photo: Reuters A British Airways plane passes over homes in Myrtle Avenue as it comes in to land at Heathrow Airport, London. Photo: Reuters
Business

Hongkongers buy ‘three to five properties a week’ in UK regional cities as agents enjoy brisk sales from emigration wave

  • Savills reports brisk deals from Hong Kong buyers as emigration wave continues
  • Average UK house prices rose in March by the most in about 14 years before easing in April as London ranked the most expensive of all regions

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 4:00pm, 1 Jul, 2021

