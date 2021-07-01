A British Airways plane passes over homes in Myrtle Avenue as it comes in to land at Heathrow Airport, London. Photo: Reuters
Hongkongers buy ‘three to five properties a week’ in UK regional cities as agents enjoy brisk sales from emigration wave
- Savills reports brisk deals from Hong Kong buyers as emigration wave continues
- Average UK house prices rose in March by the most in about 14 years before easing in April as London ranked the most expensive of all regions
