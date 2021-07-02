Buyers are returning in droves to Hong Kong’s property sector amid improving economic sentiment. Photo: Sun Yeung Buyers are returning in droves to Hong Kong’s property sector amid improving economic sentiment. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s real estate deals jump to 24-year high in first half buoyed by upbeat economic sentiment

  • Real estate deals amounted to HK$468.71 billion from January to June, the most since HK$483.6 billion in the first half of 1997, Midland Realty data shows
  • Secondary housing tops the volume, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the turnover this year

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 2 Jul, 2021

