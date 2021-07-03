Hong Kong’s improving retail sales are boosting deals for shopping units. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong coronavirus: shops change hands at a faster pace as owners bet on a retail sales revival amid tapering Covid-19
- Deals for shopping units could total 1,400 in the second half, after 901 transactions were recorded in the first half
- Shop prices are likely to rise between 10 and 15 per cent in the second half, according to Centaline Commercial
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong’s improving retail sales are boosting deals for shopping units. Photo: K. Y. Cheng