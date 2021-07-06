A Ricacorp Properties branch in Tin Hau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong property agent Ricacorp gains market share for two straight years under chairmanship of Janet Shih after taking down fake listings
- Shih believes the move – the first by a Hong Kong agency – built trust and attracted new customers searching for homes online
- Previously it was common to find some listings were bait to attract more buyers to the various platforms with fake prices that were lower than the market average
Topic | Hong Kong property
