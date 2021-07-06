A Ricacorp Properties branch in Tin Hau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A Ricacorp Properties branch in Tin Hau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong property agent Ricacorp gains market share for two straight years under chairmanship of Janet Shih after taking down fake listings

  • Shih believes the move – the first by a Hong Kong agency – built trust and attracted new customers searching for homes online
  • Previously it was common to find some listings were bait to attract more buyers to the various platforms with fake prices that were lower than the market average

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 6 Jul, 2021

