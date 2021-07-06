People looking at the layout plan for a residential project in Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong People looking at the layout plan for a residential project in Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
People looking at the layout plan for a residential project in Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Ruby Hon Yuen-ping
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Ruby Hon Yuen-ping

Beware of the pitfalls of buying properties with unauthorised building work or illegal alterations

  • Unauthorised building work may render the property title defective, while potentially saddling buyers with repair or remedial costs
  • Estate agents should remind both parties to seek legal advice before arranging for them to enter into a transaction

Ruby Hon Yuen-ping
Ruby Hon Yuen-ping

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People looking at the layout plan for a residential project in Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong People looking at the layout plan for a residential project in Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
People looking at the layout plan for a residential project in Kai Tak, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ruby Hon Yuen-ping

Ruby Hon Yuen-ping

Ruby Hon Yuen-ping is chief executive officer of Estate Agents Authority