China property
Business

NYSE-listed Chinese online property platform Beike to acquire renovations firm in first big deal after founder’s death

  • Company, also known as KE Holdings, agrees to acquire 100 per cent of Shengdu Home Renovation
  • Deal comes as China’s home improvement industry reached 3.5 trillion yuan last year

Martin Choi
Updated: 3:30pm, 6 Jul, 2021

‘As more Chinese families pursue better living conditions, client satisfaction will become the main reason that justifies the continued existence of the entire industry,’ says Stanley Peng Yongdong, Beike’s chairman and CEO. Photo: Weibo
