Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Didi’s shares dip below offer price, but not before ride-hailing app granted US$3 billion in pre-IPO options to executives
- Chinese ride-hailing giant granted 66.7 million share options to an unnamed group of executives and directors as part of an incentive plan in the second quarter
- Didi is facing an inquiry into its data collection practices by Chinese authorities
Topic | Banking & Finance
