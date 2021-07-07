Tips of the Shanghai Tower (left) and the Shanghai World Financial Centre peek above the fog cover in June 2020. Photo: VCG
China bans super skyscrapers, putting a ceiling over new buildings that exceed 500 metres, citing safety concerns
- Buildings taller than 500 metres (1,640 feet) will no longer be approved, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
- Towers over 250 metres must be limited, while buildings taller than 100 metres must match the scale and fire rescue capacity of their locations
