Tips of the Shanghai Tower (left) and the Shanghai World Financial Centre peek above the fog cover in June 2020. Photo: VCG Tips of the Shanghai Tower (left) and the Shanghai World Financial Centre peek above the fog cover in June 2020. Photo: VCG
Tips of the Shanghai Tower (left) and the Shanghai World Financial Centre peek above the fog cover in June 2020. Photo: VCG
China property
Business

China bans super skyscrapers, putting a ceiling over new buildings that exceed 500 metres, citing safety concerns

  • Buildings taller than 500 metres (1,640 feet) will no longer be approved, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
  • Towers over 250 metres must be limited, while buildings taller than 100 metres must match the scale and fire rescue capacity of their locations

Topic |   China property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 5:28pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tips of the Shanghai Tower (left) and the Shanghai World Financial Centre peek above the fog cover in June 2020. Photo: VCG Tips of the Shanghai Tower (left) and the Shanghai World Financial Centre peek above the fog cover in June 2020. Photo: VCG
Tips of the Shanghai Tower (left) and the Shanghai World Financial Centre peek above the fog cover in June 2020. Photo: VCG
READ FULL ARTICLE