New World Development's residential project The Pavilia Farm, located atop the Tai Wai subway station, on September 30, 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

New World to demolish two blocks of The Pavilia Farm flats in Tai Wai, compensate buyers, citing construction defects

  • Blocks one and eight at The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai, both under construction, were found to have defects
  • The move will affect 846 buyers, each of whom will receive compensation equivalent to 7.6 per cent of their purchase price

Topic |   New World Development
Pearl Liu

Updated: 3:54pm, 8 Jul, 2021

