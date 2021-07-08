New World Development's residential project The Pavilia Farm, located atop the Tai Wai subway station, on September 30, 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New World to demolish two blocks of The Pavilia Farm flats in Tai Wai, compensate buyers, citing construction defects
- Blocks one and eight at The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai, both under construction, were found to have defects
- The move will affect 846 buyers, each of whom will receive compensation equivalent to 7.6 per cent of their purchase price
New World Development's residential project The Pavilia Farm, located atop the Tai Wai subway station, on September 30, 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen