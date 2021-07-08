Two towers at the under-construction The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai will be demolished due to some construction defects. Photo: Sam Tsang Two towers at the under-construction The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai will be demolished due to some construction defects. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pavilia Farm construction defects lead to calls for investigation from lawmaker to get to the bottom of the issue

  • The cause of the problem, whether it was human error or poor government oversight, needs to be thoroughly investigated, says lawmaker Tony Tse
  • Buyers will have doubts about the quality of construction projects in the city especially after such a high-profile project, says academic

Topic |   New World Development
Sandy LiPearl LiuLam Ka-sing
Sandy Li , Pearl Liu  and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:40pm, 8 Jul, 2021

