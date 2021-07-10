Buyers queueing up for The Pavilia Farm III apartments in Tai Wai at New World Development’s sales office on 20 June, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New World’s compensation to Pavilia flat buyers may slash valuations and cut the bank loans available to mortgage borrowers
- More than half of the buyers chose a cash payment method, in which the purchase is fully settled within 180 days of the contract
- The remaining 417 buyers, making up 48.9 per cent of the purchase, chose to pay only when construction is completed, according to data by mReferral
Topic | Property financing
Buyers queueing up for The Pavilia Farm III apartments in Tai Wai at New World Development’s sales office on 20 June, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen