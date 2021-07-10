A general view of The Pavilia Farm residential project in Tai Wai. New World Development will pull down and rebuild the existing floors of towers one and eight due to some construction defects. Photo: May Tse
Are New World’s damage-control measures in the wake of The Pavilia Farm debacle enough? Experts weigh in on the issue
- The Pavilia Farm debacle is the first major test of Adrian Cheng Chi-kong’s leadership since he took over as executive vice-chairman of New World in 2017
- While market observers have lauded the company’s initial response to the crisis, they say that the company has a long way to go to rectify the underlying issues
