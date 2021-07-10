Property buyers queueing up for the One Victoria apartments in Kai Tak at the sales office of China Overseas Land and Investments (COLI) at the Exchange Tower on July 10, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen.
Hongkongers continue their beeline for One Victoria flats in Kai Tak as cheap funds, economic growth lure buyers into market
- At least 90 apartments, or a third of the 286 units on offer at One Victoria by China Overseas Land and Investment (COLI), had been sold as of 2.10pm
- The launch was oversubscribed by nine times, receiving 2,800 bids for the 286 flats on offer
Topic | China Overseas Land & Investment
