New World Development will pull down and rebuild the existing floors of Towers 1 and 8 at its Pavilia Farm III project near Tai Wai station. Photo: May Tse
New World carried on selling flats at The Pavilia Farm III after concrete defects were found, as engineers didn’t deem them serious
- The developer enjoyed two lively sales weekends after the defects were found in two blocks later earmarked for demolition
- Some buyers struck a forgiving tone, saying New World had acted properly and would learn from the experience
Topic | New World Development
New World Development will pull down and rebuild the existing floors of Towers 1 and 8 at its Pavilia Farm III project near Tai Wai station. Photo: May Tse