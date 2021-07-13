A view of Tokyo’s skyline from an escalator at the Shibuya Sky observation deck at the Shibuya Scramble Square building in Japan’s capital city on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg A view of Tokyo’s skyline from an escalator at the Shibuya Sky observation deck at the Shibuya Scramble Square building in Japan’s capital city on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Institutional funds shift their gaze and chequebooks to Japan’s real estate as value outweigh ageing demographics and empty cities

  • Savills Investment Management acquired a 24 billion yen portfolio of 10 residential assets in Tokyo, central Osaka and central Nagoya
  • AXA IM Alts paid 4.2 billion yen in May for two residential towers in the Miyagi prefectural capital of Sendai

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:30am, 13 Jul, 2021

