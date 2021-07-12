Home buyers queueing up to vie for The Pavilia Farm apartments in Tai Wai at New World Development’s sales office in Tsuen Wan on November 22, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong Home buyers queueing up to vie for The Pavilia Farm apartments in Tai Wai at New World Development’s sales office in Tsuen Wan on November 22, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Home buyers queueing up to vie for The Pavilia Farm apartments in Tai Wai at New World Development’s sales office in Tsuen Wan on November 22, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New World makes biggest stock buyback since December to boost share price as financial toll from The Pavilia Farm demolition rises

  • The developer repurchased 3 million of its own shares at HK$37.1 each for HK$112.04 million on Friday, according to a filing to the HKEX
  • The stock plunged 5.7 per cent on Monday, after the 3.9 per cent decline a day earlier following its plan to tear down two apartment blocks

Topic |   New World Development
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 6:29pm, 12 Jul, 2021

