In May last year, about 1.1 million square feet of space in Hong Kong’s Central district was estimated to have been left vacant, according to CBRE. Photo: Reuters
New York-based fund Lexington downsizes IFC Two office space in sign vacancy rates continue to rise in Hong Kong’s Central district
- The withdrawal of the Lexington lease is likely to further worsen vacant office space in the city, which hit 9.3 per cent or 5.7 million sq ft in the second quarter
- Last year, the city’s main business district of Central saw a number of multinationals leaving for other business districts to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Hong Kong property
