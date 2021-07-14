Hong Kong’s luxury rents are rising again after declining for eight consecutive quarters. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s luxury home rents recover as mainland Chinese executives flush with IPO funds drive leasing deals
- Rents for luxury homes in Hong Kong jumped 5 per cent in April and May, after falling as much as 13.5 per cent from a record high in August 2109
- All districts on Hong Kong Island saw mild rental increments in the second quarter, with Mid-Levels posting the largest rise at 0.7 per cent
