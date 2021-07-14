Hong Kong’s luxury rents are rising again after declining for eight consecutive quarters. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong’s luxury rents are rising again after declining for eight consecutive quarters. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s luxury rents are rising again after declining for eight consecutive quarters. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Hong Kong’s luxury home rents recover as mainland Chinese executives flush with IPO funds drive leasing deals

  • Rents for luxury homes in Hong Kong jumped 5 per cent in April and May, after falling as much as 13.5 per cent from a record high in August 2109
  • All districts on Hong Kong Island saw mild rental increments in the second quarter, with Mid-Levels posting the largest rise at 0.7 per cent

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 10:21am, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s luxury rents are rising again after declining for eight consecutive quarters. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong’s luxury rents are rising again after declining for eight consecutive quarters. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s luxury rents are rising again after declining for eight consecutive quarters. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE