Sentiment is so red hot that a buyer this week bought a flat at Tak Bo Garden in Kowloon Bay in just an hour. Photo: Handout Sentiment is so red hot that a buyer this week bought a flat at Tak Bo Garden in Kowloon Bay in just an hour. Photo: Handout
Sentiment is so red hot that a buyer this week bought a flat at Tak Bo Garden in Kowloon Bay in just an hour. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong’s homes may set price record in one or two months as property buyers shrug aside talk of emigration, JPMorgan says

  • Number of people selling properties is far smaller than the number of people buying them, US bank executive says
  • Chances of setting record are very high, as home prices are ‘just 1 per cent to 2 per cent from their peak’

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-singPearl LiuBobo Chan
Lam Ka-sing , Pearl Liu  and Bobo Chan

Updated: 9:40am, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sentiment is so red hot that a buyer this week bought a flat at Tak Bo Garden in Kowloon Bay in just an hour. Photo: Handout Sentiment is so red hot that a buyer this week bought a flat at Tak Bo Garden in Kowloon Bay in just an hour. Photo: Handout
Sentiment is so red hot that a buyer this week bought a flat at Tak Bo Garden in Kowloon Bay in just an hour. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE