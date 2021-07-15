Tencent-backed Zhuanzhuan has avoided the emission of more than one million tonnes of greenhouse gases in the past five years, it says. Photo: Handout Tencent-backed Zhuanzhuan has avoided the emission of more than one million tonnes of greenhouse gases in the past five years, it says. Photo: Handout
Alibaba and Tencent-backed pre-owned e-commerce firms enjoy second spring thanks to China’s decarbonisation push

  • Several Chinese platforms have raised big sums in the first half to fund their expansions
  • AiHuiShou has raised US$227 million through an IPO in New York and Tencent-backed Zhuanzhuan has raised about US$550 million through private equity fundraising rounds

Yujie XueJane Zhang
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Jane Zhang in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Jul, 2021

