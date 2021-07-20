We would like to be fair to our clients, says Elise Chan, AAHorses’ managing director. Photo: Edmond So We would like to be fair to our clients, says Elise Chan, AAHorses’ managing director. Photo: Edmond So
Business

New Hong Kong mortgage broker AAHorses to give clients bigger cut of commission in hunt for market share

  • We hope to capture 10 per cent of market share in the first six to 12 months, managing director says
  • AAHorses’ launch comes amid expectations that mortgage loan draw down this year will climb to record US$47.6 billion

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 8:53am, 20 Jul, 2021

