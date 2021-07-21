Residential buildings near the West Kowloon station in Hong Kong in May 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
New Territories homes lose their discounts to Kowloon as Hong Kong’s longest subway line closes distances and narrows price gaps
- The game changer began in December 2003, when MTR Corporation opened its 27-station Tuen Ma line
- By the time the Yuen Long station opened in June, average prices in the area had risen
Topic | Hong Kong property
Residential buildings near the West Kowloon station in Hong Kong in May 2020. Photo: Bloomberg