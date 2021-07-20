A view of Okinawa, which is about 2 hours and 20 minutes by air from Hong Kong. Photo: Handout A view of Okinawa, which is about 2 hours and 20 minutes by air from Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Okinawa or London? Hongkongers see Japan as an option in their emigration plans

  • Okinawa, about 2 hours and 20 minutes from Hong Kong by air, is an option for Hongkongers seeking greener pastures
  • Property prices are holding up despite the Covid-19 pandemic, given low turnover even though rents have declined by about 10 per cent

Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-singSandy Li
Lam Ka-sing  and Sandy Li

Updated: 7:46am, 20 Jul, 2021

