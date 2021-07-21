A pedestrian looks at residential sales displayed in the window of an estate agent in Loughborough, UK. Photo: Bloomberg A pedestrian looks at residential sales displayed in the window of an estate agent in Loughborough, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
Hongkongers heading to UK under BN(O) visa scheme undeterred by end of stamp duty holiday, surging home prices

  • London has reimposed at least a 5 per cent tax on property purchases in England and Northern Ireland, officially winding up a stamp duty holiday that began a year ago
  • As homebuyers rushed to beat the July 1 deadline, the UK’s average home price shot up 10 per cent year on year in May to £254,624

Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:40am, 21 Jul, 2021

