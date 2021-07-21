The total number of offices and regional headquarters opened by foreign companies in Hong Kong was 9,025 in 2020, on par with the 9,040 in the previous year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s high business start-up cost fails to deter foreign companies seeking access to China’s breakneck growth pace
- A recent survey found it costs twice as much to set up a business in Hong Kong as it does in rival Singapore
- However, other factors such as the low-tax regime and access to mainland China and growth prospects will override cost concerns, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong property
