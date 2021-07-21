The 1,228-unit Emerald Bay phase two project is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Photo: May Tse The 1,228-unit Emerald Bay phase two project is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Photo: May Tse
The 1,228-unit Emerald Bay phase two project is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Photo: May Tse
Business

HSBC, ICBC (Asia) among Hong Kong banks to stop offering mortgage loans for unfinished flats built by debt-stricken China Evergrande

  • The banks are continuing to offer loans for finished flats, but restricting lending on unfinished properties, according to people familiar
  • Evergrande currently has two residential projects under construction in Hong Kong: Emerald Bay Phase Two in Tuen Mun and The Vertex in Cheung Sha Wan

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Chad BraySandy Li
Chad Bray , Sandy Li  and Fred Pearce

Updated: 7:31pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 1,228-unit Emerald Bay phase two project is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Photo: May Tse The 1,228-unit Emerald Bay phase two project is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Photo: May Tse
The 1,228-unit Emerald Bay phase two project is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE