Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg
Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Sydney shrugs aside Covid-19, cooling measures and tensions with China to emerge as hottest luxury homes market globally

  • Super-wealthy locals, or those whose net worth exceeds US$30 million excluding their primary residence, have propped up Sydney’s property market
  • We have noticed the absence of Chinese buyers, but the market has not been affected by this, agent says

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:41am, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg
Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE