Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg
Sydney shrugs aside Covid-19, cooling measures and tensions with China to emerge as hottest luxury homes market globally
- Super-wealthy locals, or those whose net worth exceeds US$30 million excluding their primary residence, have propped up Sydney’s property market
- We have noticed the absence of Chinese buyers, but the market has not been affected by this, agent says
Topic | International Property
Houses by the waterfront in Sydney. In 2019 and last year, the city was ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, globally in terms of luxury property price increases. Photo: Bloomberg