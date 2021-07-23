The developers are betting on future housing demand in the sparsely populated northern New Territories once transport links have been completed. Photo: May Tse
Plot of land in rural Kwu Tung draws strong response from Hong Kong developers betting on future housing demand, transport links
- The parcel of land in the rural northern New Territories could fetch up to HK$3.9 billion (US$500 million), or HK$8,000 per square foot, surveyors estimate
- Twelve bids were submitted for the site in Hong Kong’s sparsely populated northern New Territories as developers vie for the city’s limited land supply
Topic | Hong Kong property
The developers are betting on future housing demand in the sparsely populated northern New Territories once transport links have been completed. Photo: May Tse