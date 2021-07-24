Buyers queuing to bid for 143 units of Grand Victoria flats at the developer’s sales office in Olympian City 2 on July 11, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee Buyers queuing to bid for 143 units of Grand Victoria flats at the developer’s sales office in Olympian City 2 on July 11, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s real estate buyers give the cold shoulder to leftover flats as they reserve their fire power for new launches

  • Investors bought 30 of the combined 191 flats on offer at four projects in two locations, representing 16 per cent of the total on offer this weekend
  • Buying interest may return next month when Sun Hung Kai Properties puts its Wetland Seasons Bay in Tin Shui Wai on the market, agents say

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:30pm, 24 Jul, 2021

