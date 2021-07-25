The development of one-bedroom flats mostly attracted younger, cost-conscious first-time homebuyers. Photo: Dickson Lee
K&K Property’s one-bed flats in Tuen Mun meet with tepid response as Hong Kong buyers await bigger project launches
- The SkyeH! development appealed mainly to cost-conscious, first-time buyers, according to property agents
- Only half of the batch of 79 flats were sold on Sunday, but property agents remain positive about the market outlook as the economy recovers
