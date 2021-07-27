The Aberdeen by Dash Living. Photo: SCMP Handout The Aberdeen by Dash Living. Photo: SCMP Handout
Lucia Leung
Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Lucia Leung

Hong Kong’s co-living operators and hotels join forces to give vacant rooms a new lease of life as coronavirus poses existential threat

  • Some of Hong Kong’s more savvy co-living operators have been turning underused hotel rooms into shared units with longer leases
  • Some co-living operators in Hong Kong had to slash their monthly rents by up to 50 per cent to fight for tenants amid the drop in occupancy caused by the pandemic

Updated: 12:16pm, 27 Jul, 2021

Lucia Leung is associate director of research & consultancy for Greater China at Knight Frank