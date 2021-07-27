Investment in Australian hotels more than quadrupled in the first half of the year, according to property consultancy JLL. Photo: Shutterstock Images Investment in Australian hotels more than quadrupled in the first half of the year, according to property consultancy JLL. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Australia-China relations: will the hotel boom go bust as Chinese tourists give Down Under a skip in post-Covid travelling?

  • Investment in Australian hotels more than quadrupled in the first half of the year, a reflection of confidence in robust local demand
  • But for sustainable growth, foreign tourists are essential and that makes Canberra’s spat with Beijing a potential problem, analysts say

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:51am, 27 Jul, 2021

