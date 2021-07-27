Sun Hung Kai Properties will produce different grades of concrete in different shades of grey to allow on-site workers and supervisors to easily distinguish them and eliminate human error. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developers put their faith in technology to cut human error after New World’s Pavilia Farm fiasco
- Sun Hung Kai Properties and Chinachem are re-examining their construction work procedures following the debacle at New World’s The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai
- SHKP is mulling use of robots for painting and plastering instead of humans at its new residential project in Sai Kung
