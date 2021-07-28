China’s booming e-commerce and digitisation are burnishing the appeal of logistics and data centres as an asset class. Photo: Shutterstock Images China’s booming e-commerce and digitisation are burnishing the appeal of logistics and data centres as an asset class. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s booming e-commerce and digitisation are burnishing the appeal of logistics and data centres as an asset class. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China property
Business

China’s logistics, data centres get top billing as Goldman, Actis real estate funds join record rush into market

  • Transactions in logistics assets hit a record US$7 billion in 2020, according to DWS and Real Capital Analytics
  • Goldman, New Ease fund bought a collection of similar assets this month for US$488 million in latest sign of foreign buying

Topic |   China property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:30am, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s booming e-commerce and digitisation are burnishing the appeal of logistics and data centres as an asset class. Photo: Shutterstock Images China’s booming e-commerce and digitisation are burnishing the appeal of logistics and data centres as an asset class. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s booming e-commerce and digitisation are burnishing the appeal of logistics and data centres as an asset class. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE