The tender for medium-sized residential site in Kwu Tung generated a strong response from developers. Photo: May Tse
Wheelock Properties wins Kwu Tung residential land tender with US$540 million bid
- The plot in the northern New Territories can yield a gross floor area of 492,390 sq feet
- At HK$8,499 per square foot, Wheelock paid 18.3 per cent more than Sun Hung Kai Properties did for an adjacent plot in April
