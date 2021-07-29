The tender for medium-sized residential site in Kwu Tung generated a strong response from developers. Photo: May Tse The tender for medium-sized residential site in Kwu Tung generated a strong response from developers. Photo: May Tse
Wheelock Properties wins Kwu Tung residential land tender with US$540 million bid

  • The plot in the northern New Territories can yield a gross floor area of 492,390 sq feet
  • At HK$8,499 per square foot, Wheelock paid 18.3 per cent more than Sun Hung Kai Properties did for an adjacent plot in April

Sandy Li  and Martin Choi

Updated: 7:30am, 29 Jul, 2021

