Ronnie Chan Chi-chung, chairman of Hang Lung Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s red-hot housing market will cool down as pro-government Legco gets to increase land supply, says Hang Lung Properties’ Ronnie Chan
- The national security law and electoral reforms meant laws aimed at increasing the amount of land available for development now faced an easier path to approval, according to the outspoken tycoon
- Chan blamed the city’s famously unaffordable house prices on opposition politicians paralysing the passage of laws that would have eased the situation
