China’s housing ministry last month urged five cities including the southeastern city of Quanzhou to stabilise their property markets. Photo: Xinhua
China new home price growth slows in July as measures to rein in red-hot property market pay off
- New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.35 per cent in July from a month earlier, versus 0.36 per cent growth in June, according to data from China Index Academy
- Price growth in top cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, however, continued to accelerate, rising 0.54 per cent versus 0.48 per cent growth in June
Topic | China property
