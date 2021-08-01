China’s housing ministry last month urged five cities including the southeastern city of Quanzhou to stabilise their property markets. Photo: Xinhua China’s housing ministry last month urged five cities including the southeastern city of Quanzhou to stabilise their property markets. Photo: Xinhua
China new home price growth slows in July as measures to rein in red-hot property market pay off

  • New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.35 per cent in July from a month earlier, versus 0.36 per cent growth in June, according to data from China Index Academy
  • Price growth in top cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, however, continued to accelerate, rising 0.54 per cent versus ﻿0.48 per cent growth in June

Reuters
Updated: 2:34pm, 1 Aug, 2021

