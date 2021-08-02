The Zhaoqing campus of Edvantage Group, where it offers courses in finance and hospitality. Photo: Handout The Zhaoqing campus of Edvantage Group, where it offers courses in finance and hospitality. Photo: Handout
The Zhaoqing campus of Edvantage Group, where it offers courses in finance and hospitality. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong-listed Edvantage presses ahead with university expansion in Greater Bay Area amid regulatory storm

  • Hong Kong-listed Edvantage to expand Zhaoqing and Jiangmen campuses to capitalise on transport network, state support and cheap land
  • Some 700,000 students from Guangdong take China’s university entrance exam each year, more than triple the available spots in public colleges

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:52pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Zhaoqing campus of Edvantage Group, where it offers courses in finance and hospitality. Photo: Handout The Zhaoqing campus of Edvantage Group, where it offers courses in finance and hospitality. Photo: Handout
The Zhaoqing campus of Edvantage Group, where it offers courses in finance and hospitality. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE