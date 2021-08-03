Potential buyers queue up to buy flats at Wing Tai Properties’ OMA by the Sea project in Tuen Mun, in May 2020. Photo: Winson Wong Potential buyers queue up to buy flats at Wing Tai Properties’ OMA by the Sea project in Tuen Mun, in May 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Wing Tai bets on affordable luxury concept in Kwu Tung after Tuen Mun projects prove popular with millennials

  • Wing Tai will expand its affordable luxury concept at its new project in Kwu Tung, New Territories, where it set a land price record
  • The developer plans to build 700 units, mostly two-bedroom flats, targeted at young buyers

Sandy Li
Updated: 9:36am, 3 Aug, 2021

