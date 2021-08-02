CLP’s Castle Peak Power Station in Hong Kong. The company posted a net profit of HK$4.6 billion for the year’s first half, down from HK$6 billion in the same period last year. Photo: Martin Chan CLP’s Castle Peak Power Station in Hong Kong. The company posted a net profit of HK$4.6 billion for the year’s first half, down from HK$6 billion in the same period last year. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong power utility CLP eyes regional clean energy imports, domestic renewable energy to help city decarbonise

  • CLP Holdings unveils a 23 per cent decline in interim profit
  • Company will only switch to green hydrogen when supplies are ‘commercially available in sufficient volumes’

Topic |   Business of climate change
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:46pm, 2 Aug, 2021

