CLP’s Castle Peak Power Station in Hong Kong. The company posted a net profit of HK$4.6 billion for the year’s first half, down from HK$6 billion in the same period last year. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong power utility CLP eyes regional clean energy imports, domestic renewable energy to help city decarbonise
- CLP Holdings unveils a 23 per cent decline in interim profit
- Company will only switch to green hydrogen when supplies are ‘commercially available in sufficient volumes’
Topic | Business of climate change
