Subdivided penthouses at new Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York expected to attract buyers from Hong Kong, India
- The penthouses will have a provision that turns the second bedroom into a separate suite
- Overseas buyers are sick of flats that they have to rent out for a year and can’t access during a holiday stay, property agency says
