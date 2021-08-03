Tencent was among a dozen Chinese giants summoned by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s cybersecurity bureau last week on how to comply with the country’s new data security law. Photo: AP Photo
Antitrust crackdown on China’s tech sector could lead to greater competition, S&P says
- Inquiries could open the door for greater investment spending, organic growth among Chinese internet companies, credit rating agency says
- Beijing is likely seeking to balance security and social stability with growth and innovation
Topic | Banking & Finance
