City One Shatin in Sha Tin. Photo: Nora Tam
Record prices of mid-sized Hong Kong flats driven by first-time buyers taking advantage of relaxed mortgage rules, say analysts
- Homes measuring between 431 and 752 sq ft soared to record-breaking prices in June as couples and young families snapped up second-hand units
- Among the most popular developments driving the price increases were Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai, and City One Shatin in Sha Tin
