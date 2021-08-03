The absence of launches of large-scale new projects in late July and early this month are also expected to weigh on the transaction volume. Photo: Sun Yeung The absence of launches of large-scale new projects in late July and early this month are also expected to weigh on the transaction volume. Photo: Sun Yeung
The absence of launches of large-scale new projects in late July and early this month are also expected to weigh on the transaction volume. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business

Hong Kong’s overall property deals to take a breather after coming within touching distance in July of pre-protests high

  • The overall number of deals were within touching distance of a high recorded in May 2019
  • Overall number of transactions will fall in August by nearly 13 per cent, Ricacorp Properties executive says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:49pm, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The absence of launches of large-scale new projects in late July and early this month are also expected to weigh on the transaction volume. Photo: Sun Yeung The absence of launches of large-scale new projects in late July and early this month are also expected to weigh on the transaction volume. Photo: Sun Yeung
The absence of launches of large-scale new projects in late July and early this month are also expected to weigh on the transaction volume. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE