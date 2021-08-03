The absence of launches of large-scale new projects in late July and early this month are also expected to weigh on the transaction volume. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s overall property deals to take a breather after coming within touching distance in July of pre-protests high
- The overall number of deals were within touching distance of a high recorded in May 2019
- Overall number of transactions will fall in August by nearly 13 per cent, Ricacorp Properties executive says
Topic | Hong Kong property
