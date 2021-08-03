Developed economies should shoulder their fair share of responsibilities by achieving net zero emissions earlier than developing countries, Xie says. Photo: AFP
Climate change: World should focus on delivering commitments instead of setting new goals, China’s top envoy says
- Now is the time for action and implementation of our commitments, Xie Zhenhua, China’s climate change envoy, says
- Former US special envoy for climate change Todd Stern tells panel consensus was forming that the world needed to upgrade climate change goal to 1.5 degrees
