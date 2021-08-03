Developed economies should shoulder their fair share of responsibilities by achieving net zero emissions earlier than developing countries, Xie says. Photo: AFP Developed economies should shoulder their fair share of responsibilities by achieving net zero emissions earlier than developing countries, Xie says. Photo: AFP
Climate change: World should focus on delivering commitments instead of setting new goals, China’s top envoy says

  • Now is the time for action and implementation of our commitments, Xie Zhenhua, China’s climate change envoy, says
  • Former US special envoy for climate change Todd Stern tells panel consensus was forming that the world needed to upgrade climate change goal to 1.5 degrees

Eric NgYujie Xue
Eric Ng in Hong Kong and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:52pm, 3 Aug, 2021

Developed economies should shoulder their fair share of responsibilities by achieving net zero emissions earlier than developing countries, Xie says. Photo: AFP
