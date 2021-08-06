Times Square, one of the shopping centres owned by Wharf Reic. Borders reopening and the return of mainland Chinese spending are key to retail rents rising, according to Savills. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong shopping centre landlord Wharf Reic reports 10 per cent increase in first-half revenue, rues absence of tourists
- We see downward pressure on rents in the second half for us, chairman Stephen Ng says
- ‘What we – and the retailers – lack right now is tourist consumption’
