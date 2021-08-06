Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai could generate a residential area of 139,500 square metres, or 5,000 units. Photo: KY Cheng Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai could generate a residential area of 139,500 square metres, or 5,000 units. Photo: KY Cheng
Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai could generate a residential area of 139,500 square metres, or 5,000 units. Photo: KY Cheng
Business

CK Asset to convert some hotels into residential units to make most of decline in hospitality sector, rise in home prices

  • There is value in converting some of the company’s hotels into residential units, chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi says
  • Because of Covid-19, operating hotels has become riskier than ever before: analyst

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 6:53pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai could generate a residential area of 139,500 square metres, or 5,000 units. Photo: KY Cheng Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai could generate a residential area of 139,500 square metres, or 5,000 units. Photo: KY Cheng
Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai could generate a residential area of 139,500 square metres, or 5,000 units. Photo: KY Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE